Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) and 46 (2) (o) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), the Company would like to inform its participation in Phillip Capital India - "Ground View - Investor Conference" to be held in Mumbai on May 27, 2019.

At these meetings the Company will be represented by Mr. Suresh Kumar CFO - The Waterbase Ltd. & Mr. Probal Roy, KCT Group (Promoter Group Entity)



Pdf Link: Waterbase Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com