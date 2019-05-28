Waterbase Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, intimation is hereby given for issuance of duplicate share certificate to the shareholder whose details are mentioned in the attachment as enclosed.

Published on May 28, 2019
