Weizmann Forex Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting

WEIZMANN FOREX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at Forbes Building, Ground Floor, East Wing, Charanjit Rai Marg, Fort, Mumbai - 400001, interalia, to consider the following :



1. Adoption of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



2. The Limited Review Report of the Auditors in respect of the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, in accordance with our letter dated 29th June, 2019, the Trading window shall remain closed till 48 hours after communication of aforesaid Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges.



