Weizmann Forex Ltd. - Lntimation Of Request Received For Reclassification By Promoters Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Company is in receipt of requests on 28.05.2019 under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 from the Promoter/Promoter Group of the Company
The above re-classification shall be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, Members of the Company and the Stock Exchanges.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Published on May 29, 2019
