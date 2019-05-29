The Company is in receipt of requests on 28.05.2019 under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 from the Promoter/Promoter Group of the Company

The above re-classification shall be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, Members of the Company and the Stock Exchanges.



Kindly take the above information on record.



Pdf Link: Weizmann Forex Ltd. - Lntimation Of Request Received For Reclassification By Promoters Under Regulation 31A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

