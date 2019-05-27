Weizmann Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 27th May, 2019 have Recommended Dividend @ 5 % i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend will be paid by the Company to the Shareholders subject to the approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Published on May 27, 2019
Weizmann Ltd

