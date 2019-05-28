In compliance with provisions of Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copy of Newspaper Publication of Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and Consolidated for the year ended March 31, 2019), published in Financial Express (English National daily) and Tarun Bharat (Marathi daily) on 28th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Weizmann Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com