We have filed Annual Compliance Report of Welcast Steels Ltd pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/ 27/2019 dated February 8, 2019, but due to technical error the Annual Compliance Report of our Holding Company i.e. AIA Engineering Ltd is also uploaded on BSE portal in Corporate Announcement of Welcast Steels Limited. Kindly ignore the submission of Holding Company i.e. AIA Engineering Ltd, it is separately submitted for AIA Engineering Ltd in BSE.

Pdf Link: Welcast Steels Ltd. - Clarification Regarding Submission Of Annual Compliance Report Pursuant To SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/ 27/2019 Dated February 8, 2019

