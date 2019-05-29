Dear Sir,

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has taken the following decisions:



1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, duly reviewed by the audit committee.



c) A Copy of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditors Report thereon as per regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations are attached herewith as Annexure: A & B.



d) Form A (for Audit Report with unmodified opinion) in connection with Audited Financial Statements of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 is attached herewith as Annexure: C



2. Approved Directors Report & Annual Report for the financial year 2018-19.



The meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 03:20 PM



The details pertaining to the above are being uploaded on companys website at www.wellesleycorp.com.



Kindly acknowledge the same and intimate the members accordingly.



Pdf Link: Wellesley Corporation Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com