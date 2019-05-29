This is to inform BSE Limited that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 where following items were considered and approved:



1. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that, Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on 29th May, 2019 have considered, approved and took on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report.



Pdf Link: Welterman International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

