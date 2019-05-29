West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Re-appointment of Shri P N Kapadia, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Pdf Link: West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor