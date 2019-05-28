we are enclosing herewith copy of newspaper advertisement published in The Free Press Journal (English) and Navshakti(Marathi) containing the Notice of Board Meeting of Western Ministil Limited to be held on 30th May, 2019, interalia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Western Ministil Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com