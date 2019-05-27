Westlife Development Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Westlife Development Limited has informed BSE regarding subsidiarys Press Release dated 27th May, 2019 titled "McDonalds celebrates World International Burger Day with Ek Se Bhale Do Festival !.

Pdf Link: Westlife Development Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Westlife Development Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.