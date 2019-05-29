Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2019 Rs. 4.75 (47.5%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend, if approved by the members shall be paid on or before September 11, 2019.

Pdf Link: Wheels India Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 13, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com