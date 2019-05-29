With reference to the captioned subject, pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 commenced at 4 p.m and concluded at 5p.m, interalia considered and approved the following business:



1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

2. Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



A copy of the aforesaid results prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as approved by the Board is enclosed herewith for your records.





Pdf Link: White Hall Commercial Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com