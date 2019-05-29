We refer to the earlier communication dated 3rd April, 2019 regarding closure of trading window (for the purpose of financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019) starting from 3rd April, 2019 till 2 (two) Trading Days after the declaration of financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



The financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 having been approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company and communicated to the Stock Exchange on 29th May, 2019, the Trading Window shall open w.e.f. 1st June, 2019.





Pdf Link: White Hall Commercial Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com