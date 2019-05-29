Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016, vide notification No. SEBl/LAD-N RO/G N/2016-17 /001 dated 25th May, 2016 and circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016, we confirm that the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s HMA & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 100537W have issued the Audit Report on the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 with unmodified opinion.

Pdf Link: White Hall Commercial Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com