We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, has approved the following:



Re-appointment of Mr. M. K. Arora, Mr. Shishir Dalal & Ms. Mahua Roy Chowdhury as an Independent Directors of the Company, for a term of 5 years (from the conclusion of ensuring 56th AGM of the Company) to hold office till the conclusion of the 61st AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2024. The said re-appointment is subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Pdf Link: Windsor Machines Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com