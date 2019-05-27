Windsor Machines Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Intimation under regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Windsor Machines Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Windsor Machines Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.