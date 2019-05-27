Windsor Machines Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Windsor Machines Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Pdf Link: Windsor Machines Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Windsor Machines Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.