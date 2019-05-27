Windsor Machines Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.



Pdf Link: Windsor Machines Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com