The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended the Final Dividend of Rs 1/- (Rupees One Only) per equity share of face value of Rs 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. The Company will inform in due course the date on which the Company will hold AGM for the year ended March 31, 2019 and the date from which dividend will be paid or warrants thereof will be dispatched to the shareholders.

Pdf Link: Windsor Machines Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com