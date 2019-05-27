Approved Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019, prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019, as given by M/s. Niraj D. Adatia & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm. Reg. No.: 129486W), Statutory Auditors of the company.

Declaration by Mr. T. S. Rajan, Executive Director & CEO and Mr. Vatsal Parekh, Chief Financial Officer, pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Pdf Link: Windsor Machines Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com