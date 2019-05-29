Winro Commercial (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Appointment of Mrs. Babita Thakar as an Additional (Non-Executive) Independent Director

Pdf Link: Winro Commercial (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
