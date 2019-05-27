Winsome Yarns Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (EARC) has filed Application/Petition against the Company in NCLT.

Pdf Link: Winsome Yarns Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Winsome Yarns Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.