Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Wires hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 28th May, 2019, has approved a revised Code of practices and procedure for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulation, 2018 effective from 1st April, 2019. The revised code shall be made available on the Companys website at www.wirefabrik.com.

