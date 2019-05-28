Wires hereby inform that, the Board in its Meeting held on 28th May, 2019 has recommended a Dividend of 6% (Rs. 0.60) on the fully paid - up Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com