We wish to inform you that 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of M/s Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Limited (The Company) was held at Seminar Hall, Science City, JBS Halden Avenue, Kolkata - 700 046 on Thursday, the 1st day of August, 2019 at 12.00 Noon. In Compliance with the requirements under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are furnishing relevant details pertaining to the voting results at the aforesaid AGM in the prescribed format and enclose herewith as an Annexure.

Pdf Link: Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com