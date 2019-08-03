Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

We wish to inform you that the 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of M/s Wires And Fabriks (S.A) Limited (The Company) was held at Seminar Hall, Science City, JBS Halden Avenue, Kolkata - 700 046 on Thursday, the 1st day of August, 2019 at 12.00 Noon.Based on the Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting as well as voting (ballot) provided at the AGM venue, the Chairman of the AGM has declared the Results. A copy of the said Results is enclosed together with the Scrutinizers Report.

Pdf Link: Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Published on August 03, 2019
