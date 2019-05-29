Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltd - Update on board meeting

The Board Meeting to be held on 30/05/2019 has been revised to 30/05/2019 In continuation to our notice dated May 22, 2019 of Board Meeting which is Scheduled on Thursday, May 30, 2019, please note that the said Board Meeting will now be held on same day at E-34, MIDC, Tarapur, Boisar, Dist-Thane - 401506.

