Xander Finance Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

Dear Sir/Madam,

We hereby intimate that Xander Finance Private Limited has fixed the Record Date for ascertaining debenture holders entitled to receive interest amount for NCDs issued by the Company.

Please take the above on record.

Pdf Link: Xander Finance Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.