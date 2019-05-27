Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a presentation to analysts / investors on the financial performance of the Company for unaudited Financial Results for the 4th quarter ended and audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

We request you to take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.