In accordance with Regulation 47(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), please find enclosed herewith copy of advertisements giving information of the financial results as specified in Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR.



The above mentioned advertisement is published in Financial Express (English Newspaper) & Hosadigantha (Kannada Newspaper) on May 26, 2019.



The same has also been uploaded on the Companys website which may be viewed at https://www.xelpmoc.in/investorrelations.



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Xelpmoc Design And Tech Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com