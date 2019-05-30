Xl Energy Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para 4(h) of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019 have approved inter-alia, Audited financial results of the Company along with Audit Report certified by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

