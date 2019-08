Please be informed that Sri Amitabha Guha, Sri Ashok Kumar Jha, Sri S. Ragothaman and Sri Utsav Parekh, have been re-appointed as Independent Directors of the Company at its Annual General Meeting held on August 3, 2019, to hold office for a 2nd term of 5 (five) consecutive years i.e. until the conclusion of the twenty seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company hereafter.

Pdf Link: Xpro India Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com