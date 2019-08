As required under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the details of voting results of the poll ordered at the AGM and the remote e-voting (held between July 31, 2019 to August 2, 2019) opted by the shareholders on all the resolutions from Item No. 1 to 7 of the Notice of the 22nd AGM alongwith Scrutinizers Reports.

Pdf Link: Xpro India Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com