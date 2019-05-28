Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Accept the Resignation of Mr.Babulal Bansilal Jain as Independent Director with effect from May 28,2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
