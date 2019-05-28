Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

1) Board approved and took on record the AFR for the Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2019.2) Board approved the Statutory Auditors, M/s. NPV & Associates Report on the AFR for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2019 . Board Appointed Mr. Sunil Vasantrao Patil, Din No.0008450300) as Additional Independent Director with effect from 28/52019.

4) Board accepted the Resignation of Mr. Babulal Bansilal Jain, As ndependent Director (Non Executive Director) with effect from May 28, 2019.5) Board approved the ppointment of Mrs.Heer Raj Valia, as Chief FinancialOfficer (CFO-KMP) with effect from April 1, 2019, on a salary of Rs.75000/-p.m.6) Board approved the Appointment of Mr. Arun Nile, (ACS No.46695) as Company Secretary (KMP) with effect from May 2, 2019.7) Board discussed and approved the RPT with Group Companies. 8 Board took on record the Disclosure of Interest given by the Directors under Sec 164 and 184.and other policies.as per letter.







