Yes Bank Ltd. - Clarification sought from Yes Bank Ltd

The Exchange has sought clarification from Yes Bank Ltd on May 28, 2019, with reference to news appeared in economictimes.indiatimes.com dated May 28, 2019 quoting "Yes Bank likely to exit asset management business "

The reply is awaited.

Published on May 28, 2019
