This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 3:30 PM at the registered office of the Company situated at 203, Gupta Arcade, Shrestha Vihar Market, Delhi, Delhi, 110092 and discussed the following business:

1. The Board discussed to issue and allot, subject to the approval of the shareholders and Stock Exchange where the shares of the Company are Listed, Equity Shares on preferential Basis for consideration other than cash and Cash as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2009 as amended and to consider other matters consequential thereto;

However, after the discussion the matter was deferred for tomorrow i.e. Friday, 31st May, 2019 at 3:30 pm for further consideration and approval.



Pdf Link: Yogya Enterprises Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com