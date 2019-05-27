Yogya Enterprises Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 30Th May, 2019

Yogya Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 3:30 PM at the registered office of the Company situated at 203, Gupta Arcade, Shrestha Vihar Market, Delhi, Delhi, 110092 to consider and discuss the following business:

1. To consider issue and allot, subject to the approval of the shareholders and Stock Exchange where the shares of the Company are Listed, Equity Shares on preferential Basis for consideration other than cash and Cash as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2009 as amended and to consider other matters consequential thereto;



2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair.

Kindly take the same on your records.



