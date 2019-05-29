We wish to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of Yogya Enterprises Limited held today i.e., 29th May, 2019 at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 203, Gupta Arcade, Shrestha Vihar Market, Delhi, Delhi, 110092 and the Board of Directors have considered and approved, inter alia, the following matters:



- The appointment of Mr. Gagan Goel, M/s Gagan Goel & Co., Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2018-19. He is an associated Members of Institute of Company Secretaries of India having more than 6 years of Experience as Company Secretary.



Pdf Link: Yogya Enterprises Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

