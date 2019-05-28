The Board of Directors are Recommended a final dividend of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) (i.e 20%) per equity share face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2019, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Yuken India Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com