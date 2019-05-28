Yuken India Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board of Directors are Recommended a final dividend of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) (i.e 20%) per equity share face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2019, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Yuken India Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Yuken India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.