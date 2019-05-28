Yuken India Ltd. - Reappointment Independent Directors

find attached Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 28th May, 2019 relating to Reappointment of Independent Directors.

Pdf Link: Yuken India Ltd. - Reappointment Independent Directors

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Yuken India Ltd

