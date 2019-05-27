Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on July 23, 2019)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, have

- In accordance with the Dividend Distribution Policy, recommended for approval of the Equity Shareholders, Equity Dividend of Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each (equivalent to 350% of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital) for the Financial year 2018-19.

