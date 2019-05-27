Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, have



- In accordance with the Dividend Distribution Policy, recommended for approval of the Equity Shareholders, Equity Dividend of Rs. 3.50/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each (equivalent to 350% of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital) for the Financial year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on July 23, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com