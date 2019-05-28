Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. - Fixes Record Date for Dividend & AGM

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has fixed July 16, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 23, 2019.

Pdf Link: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. - Fixes Record Date for Dividend & AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.