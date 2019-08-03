This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on Saturday, 03 Aug 2019, inter-alia, considered and approved the following:-



1. Unaudited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the first quarter ended 30 June 2019. The said financial result along with the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, is enclosed as Annexure- I.



2. Appointment of Mr. Hansraj Singh Rajput, as the Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 03 August 2019. Further, the brief profile of Mr. Hansraj Singh Rajput is enclosed in the attached letter.



3. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board approved and adopted the amended policy on determination of materiality.



The meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 2:45 p.m.



This is for your kind information and records.

Pdf Link: Zen Technologies Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

