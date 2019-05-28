Zenith Exports Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. on 28th May, 2019 which commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded 04.45 P.M. has inter alia transacted and approved the following business:



1.Approval of the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



(i)Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2019 prepared in terms of IND-AS (being uploaded on the website of the Company www.zenithexportslimited.com and will be published in the Newspaper.

(ii) Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

(iii) Auditors Report.



2.The Board also approved Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2019.



3.It is hereby declared pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that the Audit Report in respect of Financial Statement of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March2019 do not have any modified opinion.



4.The Board also noted Changes in various policies as per SEBI Listing Regulations.



