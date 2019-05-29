Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2019-20

With reference to the above captioned subject and in compliance with Regulation 30(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform that M/s Anu & Associates, Chartered Accountant has been appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com