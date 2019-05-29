Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor For The Financial Year 2018-19

With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform that Mr. Jaspreet Singh Dhawan, Practicing Company Secretary (CP 8545) has been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting the Secretarial Audit of the company for the Financial Year 2018-19.

