With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today on Wednesday the 29th day of May, 2019 at the Regd. Office of the company at Plot No. 194-195, 3rd Floor, Industrial Area, Phase-II, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, 160002 have considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



The Board meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. concluded at 4.00 p.m.

Pdf Link: Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com