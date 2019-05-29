Pursuant to Regulation 30 (6) read with Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the details of the Analyst/ Institutional Investors meet:



Date: 30th May 2019

Particulars: Batliwala & Karani Securities TRINITY India 2019 Conference

Location:Mumbai



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Zensar Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com